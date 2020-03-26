Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Evan Mobley of Rancho Christian is Gatorade state player of the year in basketball

DSC_2226.JPG
Evan Mobley of Rancho Christian skies for the block against Corona Centennial. He has been named the Gatorade state player of the year.,
(Jeremiah Soifer / For The Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
March 26, 2020
3:18 PM
Evan Mobley of Temecula Rancho Christian has been selected the Gatorade state player of the year in basketball.

The 7-foot Mobley was known for his athleticism, shot blocking, unselfishness and versatility this past season. He has signed with USC.

He averaged 20.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.2 blocks.

Mobley also has a 3.84 grade-point average.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times.
