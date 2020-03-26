Evan Mobley of Rancho Christian is Gatorade state player of the year in basketball

Evan Mobley of Temecula Rancho Christian has been selected the Gatorade state player of the year in basketball.

The 7-foot Mobley was known for his athleticism, shot blocking, unselfishness and versatility this past season. He has signed with USC.

He averaged 20.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.2 blocks.

With Onyeka Okongwu declaring for the draft yesterday, it’s officially Evan Mobley szn at USC🔥 pic.twitter.com/NYgJvgRlyk — Josh An (@_imjoshan) March 26, 2020

Mobley also has a 3.84 grade-point average.