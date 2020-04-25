Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Season Interrupted: Life throws a curveball, so Jared Jones adds one to his arsenal

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
April 25, 2020
2:50 PM
UPDATED 2:50 PM
Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: Jared Jones

School: La Mirada

Sport: Baseball, pitcher

Key stats: He was 2-1 with an earned-run average of 0.82 and 28 strikeouts in 17 innings when this season was halted. He went 7-1 with an ERA of 0.77 in 2019.

Summer plans: He will prepare for the Major League Baseball draft.

Fall plans: He will either sign a pro contract or enroll at the University of Texas, where he could join up with Sherman Oaks Notre Dame’s Lucas Gordon.

On life without sports:

“My entire life, I grew up around sports. Even when I was a kid, when I finished baseball season, I’d play a different sport. My entire life since I was 5 years old, I’ve been playing sports.”

The creative ways he’s deploying to stay in shape:

“I have a gym at my house. When I need to throw, I’ll either call Darius Perry, my old catcher, or my dad.”

The secret behind his hallmark slider:

“I just started throwing that my freshman year. I kept working at it. I have a three-quarters arm slot, and that arm slot and the way I spin it comes off pretty good.”

How the sports stoppage has changed his outlook:

“You really get more of a love [of] the sport. Not playing for the past month is tearing me up inside.”

The highlight of his high school career:

“I’ll never forget sophomore year when we played 12-13 innings against Woodbridge. I came in relief and pitched seven innings, struck out 13 and hit a walk-off grand slam.”

The new thing he’s trying with his free time:

“I’m learning how to throw a curveball because I need a fourth pitch.”

Video interviews of each athlete can be found at latimes.com/sports/highschool.

High School SportsCoronavirus Pandemic
Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
