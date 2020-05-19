Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Eagle Rock in mourning after death of senior athlete Juan Hernandez

Kicker Juan Hernandez, who also was a captain for the Eagle Rock soccer team, died in an apparent drowning Sunday in the Tule River just outside of Springville.
Kicker Juan Hernandez, who also was a captain for the Eagle Rock soccer team, died in an apparent drowning Sunday in the Tule River just outside of Springville, Calif.
(Splash Art)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
May 19, 2020
3:28 PM
Share

Eagle Rock High School is in mourning after learning of the death of two-sport senior athlete Juan Hernandez, who drowned in the Tule River above Springville, Calif., on Sunday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s office. He was 17.

Hernandez was the kicker for the football team, earning All-City recognition in his only year playing football. He was a four-year soccer player and a captain.

“It is hard to think of Juan without remembering his infectious smile and quiet demeanor,” football coach Andy Moran said in an email. “He left an indelible mark on both our school and athletic programs. He possessed all the intangible qualities you want from a young person and an athlete. He was a genuine team-first person. You don’t forget those ones.”

Eagle Rock plans to honor Hernandez by turning on its scoreboard lights Tuesday night and displaying the two numbers he wore as an athlete, No. 13 for football and No. 21 for soccer.

Advertisement

Hernandez was planning to attend Cal State Los Angeles this fall.

High School SportsSports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement