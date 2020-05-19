Eagle Rock in mourning after death of senior athlete Juan Hernandez

Eagle Rock High School is in mourning after learning of the death of two-sport senior athlete Juan Hernandez, who drowned in the Tule River above Springville, Calif., on Sunday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s office. He was 17.

Hernandez was the kicker for the football team, earning All-City recognition in his only year playing football. He was a four-year soccer player and a captain.

“It is hard to think of Juan without remembering his infectious smile and quiet demeanor,” football coach Andy Moran said in an email. “He left an indelible mark on both our school and athletic programs. He possessed all the intangible qualities you want from a young person and an athlete. He was a genuine team-first person. You don’t forget those ones.”

Eagle Rock plans to honor Hernandez by turning on its scoreboard lights Tuesday night and displaying the two numbers he wore as an athlete, No. 13 for football and No. 21 for soccer.

Hernandez was planning to attend Cal State Los Angeles this fall.