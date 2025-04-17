Advertisement
Prep talk: Mira Costa is team to beat in girls’ beach volleyball

Mira Costa’s Audrey Flanagan, left, tries to loft the ball over the block of Redondo Union’s Victoria Henkel.
Mira Costa’s Audrey Flanagan, left, tries to loft the ball over Redondo Union’s Victoria Henkel in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 girls’ beach volleyball final last season.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Mira Costa is getting ready to defend its Southern Section Division 1 girls’ beach volleyball championship. The Mustangs (16-1) are expected to be the No. 1 seed when playoff pairings are released on Thursday.

The team has made steady progress after losing several key seniors and suffering an early defeat to rival Redondo Union.

“We used it as a tool to reset and talk about being intentional in practice and talk about what that actually looks like,” coach Nancy Reynolds said.

The No. 1 and No. 2 duos for Mira Costa feature Simone Roslon and Olga Nikolaeva, and Ruby Cochrane and Lucy Matuszak. …

St. John Bosco guard Elzie Harrington, who previously has been committed to Harvard and USC, is now committed to San Diego State. …

Former Mater Dei football coach Frank McManus is the new football coach at Cardinal Newman in Santa Rosa.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

