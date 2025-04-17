Prep talk: Mira Costa is team to beat in girls’ beach volleyball
Mira Costa is getting ready to defend its Southern Section Division 1 girls’ beach volleyball championship. The Mustangs (16-1) are expected to be the No. 1 seed when playoff pairings are released on Thursday.
The team has made steady progress after losing several key seniors and suffering an early defeat to rival Redondo Union.
“We used it as a tool to reset and talk about being intentional in practice and talk about what that actually looks like,” coach Nancy Reynolds said.
The No. 1 and No. 2 duos for Mira Costa feature Simone Roslon and Olga Nikolaeva, and Ruby Cochrane and Lucy Matuszak. …
St. John Bosco guard Elzie Harrington, who previously has been committed to Harvard and USC, is now committed to San Diego State. …
Former Mater Dei football coach Frank McManus is the new football coach at Cardinal Newman in Santa Rosa.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
