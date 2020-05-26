Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Season Interrupted: Alessandra Samperio, an artist in the pitcher’s circle

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
May 26, 2020
1:39 PM
Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: Alessandra Samperio

School: San Pedro Mary Star of the Sea

Sport: Softball, pitcher

Key stats: Was 17-5 with a 1.05 ERA in 2019; 5-2, 0.85 ERA in shortened ’20 season

Fall plans: Will attend Loyola Marymount

On the sudden end to the season:

“We were definitely upset. These past years we’ve been working hard and our last season we couldn’t play. My parents told me at dinner and I was devastated.”

Her high school highlight:

“Beating Carnegie. They were 27-0. We beat them 5-2 and I had 13 strikeouts.”

On life without sports:

“It’s definitely different. There’s a lot of free time. I try to fill the time going to the pool, hanging out with my siblings, drawing, painting, cooking. My speciality is peanut butter chocolate chip cookies.”

On the pressure of pitching:

“Honestly, when I pitch, I don’t really feel a lot of pressure. I’m very relaxed. At times, the pressure does help a little bit. It pushes me.”

On how the sports stoppage changed her:

“I’ve become closer to my family. As a player, it’s opened my eyes. You never know when it’s going to end. Always practice hard, play hard.”

Where she sees herself in 10 years:

“I’m going into studio arts at LMU.”

Video interviews of each athlete can be found at latimes.com/sports/highschool.

High School SportsCoronavirus Pandemic
Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
