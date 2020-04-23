Season Interrupted: Briana Velazquez is taking her talents to Daytona Beach

Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: Briana Velazquez

School: San Pedro

Sport: Softball, pitcher-shortstop.

Key stats: Hitting .700 (14-for-20) when 2020 season was halted

Fall plans: Will attend Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Fla.

On the disappointing end to the season:

“I was on such a roll and my team was just getting to know each other. We just got a new coach again. I felt I was in a zone and ready to make a big impact.”

On how she keeps her skills sharp:

“I hit into a net every day. I pitch into a net. I take ground balls throwing against a wall.”

On the lessons she’s learned:

“Definitely to not take life for granted and play every game like it’s my last because my last game I didn’t think would be my last.”

The highlight of her high school career:

“My freshman year when we won [the] city [championship]. It showed the atmosphere of high school and how fun it is. I was in shock, happy and had butterflies. It was a surreal moment.”

Where she sees herself in 10 years:

“I see myself still going to school because I want to be a veterinarian and hopefully work in a vet clinic. I’ve always had a passion for animals. Every time I see a dog, I ask if I can pet it.”

On being a lifelong San Pedro resident and her community:

“Everywhere you go if you’re an athlete you’re recognized and people stop to ask how you’re doing. It’s really family. When you play, you want to play for your city.”

