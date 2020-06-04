Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Season Interrupted: Elianna Reyes nearly lost far more than a season

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
June 4, 2020
10:04 AM
Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: Elianna Reyes

School: Eagle Rock

Sport: Softball, outfielder

Key stats: Hit 12 home runs in 2019, had six home runs in ’20

Fall plans: Will attend San Diego State and major in microbiology.

On the season being canceled:

“I was very sad. I worked basically my whole life for my senior season, finally finish my childhood and go on. It sucks. I put in so much work and time, so many tears and sweat.”

On how her life was changed by coronavirus:

“I tested positive for the coronavirus a month ago, me and my mom. My mom had the worst of the symptoms. She made the whole family get tested. I never got any symptoms. The only thing that did happen I couldn’t smell or taste. It was scary. I could have lost my mom. It made me grateful for everything I have.”

On the George Floyd protests:

“I’m Hispanic. This whole movement Black Lives Matter I fully support it. It’s so much bigger than just black lives and the police. It’s for all minority groups and how they’re treated.”

On her life without sports:

“I just turned 18. I’ve finally been able to see what being an adult is, how much responsibility it takes and what you have to do to make it in life.”

On the new things she’s discovered with her free time:

“I started drawing. I always used to draw in third grade. I like it.”

On lessons for the class of 2020:

“They be more appreciative. Any little thing they will find a deeper meaning.”

Video interviews of each athlete can be found at latimes.com/sports/highschool.

High School SportsCoronavirus Pandemic
Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
