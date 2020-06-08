Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

City Section passes proposal for new football playoff format

City Section commissioner Vicky Lagos conducted a video Board of Managers meeting Monday.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
June 8, 2020
11:29 AM
The City Section Board of Managers gave final approval by a vote of 90-12 on Monday for a new football playoff format that will place teams in divisions based on their performance at the end of the regular season rather than before the season begins. It’s similar to a proposal that was passed by the Southern Section.

CalPreps.com rankings will be used to place teams in the Open Division and Divisions I, II and III.

Also approved is punishment for having a non-certified individual on the sideline coaching at football games. The head coach will be removed for two contests. The City Section made mandatory a pre-game roster exchange between coaches and also gave power to the commissioner to disqualify a team for regional state competition for not representing the guiding principles of CIF.

During the meeting, Ron Nocetti, executive director of the CIF, said its CIF marketing partner has engaged in conversations with MaxPreps.com about returning as a possible partner. MaxPreps was replaced by Scorebook Live last fall in its sponsorship deal with the CIF. MaxPreps had been the platform for schools to upload schedules, results and stats. The transition to Scorebook Live has not gone smoothly. Perhaps a deal could be reached for MaxPreps and Scorebook Live to work together.

The City Section is engaged with Wilson Sporting Goods to become the official playoff ball for football and basketball.

City Section commissioner Vicky Lagos said a three-day CIF commissioners meeting begins Tuesday to discuss possible start dates for fall starts because of COVID-19.

“We’re fluid and don’t have an idea for a start date,” she said.

Lagos said possible waivers could be coming for financial hardship, 2.0 grade-point averages and a 60-day extension for physicals because of the unavailability of doctors.

Taft athletic director Mark Drucker was recognized as male winner of the CIF distinguished service award. Beverly Myers, L.A. assigner for softball, was the female winner.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
