High school soccer: City Section playoff scores and schedule
-
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS
SEMIFINALS
OPEN DIVISION
#1 El Camino Real 0, #5 South Gate 0 (El Camino Real wins 4-1 on penalty kicks)
#2 Birmingham 3, #3 South East 0
QUARTERFINALS
DIVISION I
#8 RFK Community 3, #16 Cleveland 0
#4 Sylmar 0, #5 Angelou 0 (Sylmar wins 5-3 on penalty kicks)
#11 Roybal 3, #14 Garfield 1
#15 Bell at #10 Fairfax, 7 p.m.
DIVISION II
#1 Chavez 2, #24 Orthopaedic 1
#21 Santee 5, #13 Diego Rivera 4
#14 Hollywood 2, #6 Arleta 0
#7 Burton 4, #15 New West 3
DIVISION III
#16 Franklin 0, #8 Los Angeles 0 (Franklin wins 3-1 on penalty kicks)
#12 Huntington Park 2, #4 University 0
#19 Kennedy 0, #11 Eagle Rock 0 (Kennedy wins 7-6 on penalty kicks)
#10 Reseda 5, #2 Math & Science College Prep 1
DIVISION IV
#1 Canoga Park 2, #9 Northridge Academy 0
#5 Jordan 3, #13 Panorama 2
#3 North Hollywood 2, #6 Grant 1
#7 Dymally 2, #2 San Pedro 1
GIRLS
SEMIFINALS
OPEN DIVISION
#1 Cleveland 3, #4 Palisades 1
#3 Granada Hills 1, #2 San Pedro 1 (Granada Hills wins 6-5 on penalty kicks)
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(All games at 3 p.m. unless noted)
GIRLS
DIVISION I
#8 Banning at #4 Verdugo Hills
#3 Marshall at #2 Kennedy, 7 p.m.
DIVISION II
#9 Eagle Rock at #4 Fremont
#22 Sun Valley Magnet at #2 Chatsworth
DIVISION III
#9 Sylmar at #4 Huntington Park
#19 Larchmont at #15 Maywood CES
DIVISION IV
#9 Bravo at #4 Santee
#11 ESAT at #2 RFK Community
