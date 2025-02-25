High school soccer: City Section playoff scores and schedule

More to Read

DIVISION IV #9 Bravo at #4 Santee #11 ESAT at #2 RFK Community

DIVISION III #9 Sylmar at #4 Huntington Park #19 Larchmont at #15 Maywood CES

DIVISION II #9 Eagle Rock at #4 Fremont #22 Sun Valley Magnet at #2 Chatsworth

GIRLS DIVISION I #8 Banning at #4 Verdugo Hills #3 Marshall at #2 Kennedy, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE (All games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION III #16 Franklin 0, #8 Los Angeles 0 (Franklin wins 3-1 on penalty kicks) #12 Huntington Park 2, #4 University 0 #19 Kennedy 0, #11 Eagle Rock 0 (Kennedy wins 7-6 on penalty kicks) #10 Reseda 5, #2 Math & Science College Prep 1

QUARTERFINALS DIVISION I #8 RFK Community 3, #16 Cleveland 0 #4 Sylmar 0, #5 Angelou 0 (Sylmar wins 5-3 on penalty kicks) #11 Roybal 3, #14 Garfield 1 #15 Bell at #10 Fairfax, 7 p.m.

