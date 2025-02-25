High school soccer: City Section playoff scores and updated pairings
MONDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS
QUARTERFINALS
DIVISION I
#8 Banning 2, #1 South Gate 1
#4 Verdugo Hills 1, #5 New West 1 (Verdugo Hills wins on penalty kicks)
#3 Marshall 3, #6 Birmingham 3 (Marshall wins 4-1 on penalty kicks)
#2 Kennedy 3, #10 North Hollywood 1
DIVISION II
#9 Eagle Rock 3, #1 Taft 2
#4 Fremont 1, #5 Lakeview Charter 0
#22 Sun Valley Magnet 0, #19 Jefferson 0 (SVM wins on penalty kicks)
#2 Chatsworth 4, #7 Arleta 0
DIVISION III
#9 Sylmar 3, #1 Triumph Charter 0
#4 Huntington Park 3, #5 SOCES 0
#19 Larchmont 4, #6 Harbor Teacher 2
#15 Maywood CES 3, #10 East Valley 2
DIVISION IV
#9 Bravo 3, #1 University 0
#4 Santee 1, #12 Monroe 0
#11 ESAT 3, #19 USC-MAE 1
#2 RFK Community at #10 Rise Kohyang
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(All games at 3 p.m. unless noted)
BOYS
SEMIFINALS
OPEN DIVISION
#5 South Gate at #1 El Camino Real
#3 South East at #2 Birmingham
QUARTERFINALS
DIVISION I
#16 Cleveland at #8 RFK Community
#5 Angelou at #4 Sylmar
#14 Garfield at #11 Roybal, 7 p.m.
#15 Bell at #10 Fairfax, 7 p.m.
DIVISION II
#24 Orthopaedic at #1 Chavez, 7 p.m.
#21 Santee at #13 Diego Rivera, 7 p.m.
#14 Hollywood at #6 Arleta, 7 p.m.
#15 New West at #7 Burton, 1:30 p.m. at Dignity Health Sports Park
DIVISION III
#16 Franklin at #8 Los Angeles
#12 Huntington Park at #4 University, 7 p.m.
#19 Kennedy at #11 Eagle Rock, 7 p.m.
#10 Reseda at #2 Math & Science College Prep, 7 p.m.
DIVISION IV
#9 Northridge Academy at #1 Canoga Park, 7 p.m.
#13 Panorama at #5 Jordan, 7 p.m.
#6 Grant at #3 North Hollywood, 7 p.m.
#7 Dymally at #2 San Pedro, 7 p.m.
GIRLS
SEMIFINALS
OPEN DIVISION
#4 Palisades at #1 Cleveland, 5 p.m. at Taft
#3 Granada Hills at #2 San Pedro
