High School Sports

High school soccer: City Section playoff scores and updated pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff

MONDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS

QUARTERFINALS

DIVISION I

#8 Banning 2, #1 South Gate 1

#4 Verdugo Hills 1, #5 New West 1 (Verdugo Hills wins on penalty kicks)

#3 Marshall 3, #6 Birmingham 3 (Marshall wins 4-1 on penalty kicks)

#2 Kennedy 3, #10 North Hollywood 1

DIVISION II

#9 Eagle Rock 3, #1 Taft 2

#4 Fremont 1, #5 Lakeview Charter 0

#22 Sun Valley Magnet 0, #19 Jefferson 0 (SVM wins on penalty kicks)

#2 Chatsworth 4, #7 Arleta 0

DIVISION III

#9 Sylmar 3, #1 Triumph Charter 0

#4 Huntington Park 3, #5 SOCES 0

#19 Larchmont 4, #6 Harbor Teacher 2

#15 Maywood CES 3, #10 East Valley 2

DIVISION IV

#9 Bravo 3, #1 University 0

#4 Santee 1, #12 Monroe 0

#11 ESAT 3, #19 USC-MAE 1

#2 RFK Community at #10 Rise Kohyang

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(All games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

BOYS

SEMIFINALS

OPEN DIVISION

#5 South Gate at #1 El Camino Real

#3 South East at #2 Birmingham

QUARTERFINALS

DIVISION I

#16 Cleveland at #8 RFK Community

#5 Angelou at #4 Sylmar

#14 Garfield at #11 Roybal, 7 p.m.

#15 Bell at #10 Fairfax, 7 p.m.

DIVISION II

#24 Orthopaedic at #1 Chavez, 7 p.m.

#21 Santee at #13 Diego Rivera, 7 p.m.

#14 Hollywood at #6 Arleta, 7 p.m.

#15 New West at #7 Burton, 1:30 p.m. at Dignity Health Sports Park

DIVISION III

#16 Franklin at #8 Los Angeles

#12 Huntington Park at #4 University, 7 p.m.

#19 Kennedy at #11 Eagle Rock, 7 p.m.

#10 Reseda at #2 Math & Science College Prep, 7 p.m.

DIVISION IV

#9 Northridge Academy at #1 Canoga Park, 7 p.m.

#13 Panorama at #5 Jordan, 7 p.m.

#6 Grant at #3 North Hollywood, 7 p.m.

#7 Dymally at #2 San Pedro, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

SEMIFINALS

OPEN DIVISION

#4 Palisades at #1 Cleveland, 5 p.m. at Taft

#3 Granada Hills at #2 San Pedro

