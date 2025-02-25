High school soccer: City Section playoff scores and updated pairings

More to Read

#4 Palisades at #1 Cleveland, 5 p.m. at Taft

#15 New West at #7 Burton, 1:30 p.m. at Dignity Health Sports Park

(All games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

#4 Verdugo Hills 1, #5 New West 1 (Verdugo Hills wins on penalty kicks)

