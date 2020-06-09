Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Season Interrupted: Sherman Oaks Notre Dame’s Quintin Lyons is going the distance

×
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
June 9, 2020
6:30 AM
Share

Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: Quintin Lyons.

School: Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

Sport: Football, track and field.

Advertisement

Key stats: All-league offensive lineman for the football team and a top shot putter/discus thrower, which he’ll pursue in college; finished fifth in the shot put at the 2019 state championships.

Fall plans: Will attend Iowa.

High School Sports
Season Interrupted: Snapshots of high school seasons cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic
ENCINO, CALIF. - FEB. 19, 2019. Harvard-Westlake outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong bats against Birmingham during a game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
High School Sports
Season Interrupted: Snapshots of high school seasons cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic
A look at the high school sport standouts whose seasons were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

On the season being canceled:

Advertisement

“It sucked. Everything started clicking. I felt big things were about to be happening. I was about to hit new marks and new personal bests. For that to be taken away from me all in one second, it really made me feel down.”

On the new things he’s discovered with his free time:

“I started drawing again. I’m trying to get a keyboard so I can learn how to play the piano.”

What he misses most:

Advertisement

“Competing. It was so much fun to compete with the other throwers. It made each of us better.”

On the protests:

“I agree with the protests. I just don’t like [the] rioting.”

On his college choice:

Advertisement

“I could have stayed in California, but I wanted to experience something new.”

Where he sees himself in 10 years:

“I’m trying to study psychology and criminal justice.”

High School Sports
Season Interrupted, Prom Edition: Carter Graham and Sammy Nuchow
Season Interrupted: Carter Graham and Sammy Nuchow
High School Sports
Season Interrupted, Prom Edition: Carter Graham and Sammy Nuchow
The West Hills Chaminade couple, one headed to Stanford, the other committed to Vanderbilt, are in this together.
Advertisement

On being a two-sport athlete:

“Just go for it. It’s always going to be a lot of hard work. You just have to be determined. Don’t be afraid. Take on your challenge head on.”

On the lessons he’s learned:

“We all appreciated the life we had so little and when it got taken away we never realized how much we loved it until it was gone.”

Advertisement

Video interviews of each athlete can be found at latimes.com/sports/highschool.

High School SportsCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement