Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Season Interrupted, Prom Edition: Carter Graham and Sammy Nuchow

×
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
June 3, 2020
5 AM
Share

Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak. Today we play two.

Names: Carter Graham and Sammy Nuchow

School: West Hills Chaminade

Sport: Baseball/lacrosse

Advertisement

Why we are pairing them: They are boyfriend and girlfriend

Key stats: Graham batted .391 in eight games this season; Nuchow, a junior, is a lacrosse standout

Fall plans: Graham will attend Stanford; Nuchow has committed to Vanderbilt, where she will begin in 2021

High School Sports
Season Interrupted: Snapshots of high school seasons cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic
ENCINO, CALIF. - FEB. 19, 2019. Harvard-Westlake outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong bats against Birmingham during a game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
High School Sports
Season Interrupted: Snapshots of high school seasons cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic
A look at the high school sport standouts whose seasons were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.
Advertisement

How they supported each other when their seasons were canceled:

CG: “Just being around each other, playing games outside, getting sun helped ease the pain of not being able to play the sport we love so much.”

SN: “Most of the time, we’re holding each other accountable. We’re in the same situation. We were training so much with our team. It came to an end. It’s up to us to continue on our own. It’s super sad to see Carter and his friends work so hard for their senior year. They all know they have another chapter ahead of them going to play in college. There are a lot of problems and this, in the grand scheme of things, is a small portion.”

On life without sports:

Advertisement

CG: “My family is all sports. The TV in my house 24/7 is playing sports, whether it’s college softball or a high school football game in Texas. Our house is always talking, listening and playing sports. My family is going stir crazy.”

SN: “My family is very sports-oriented. We’ve done family Olympics in the backyard.”

On the prom:

CG: “I asked Sammy to prom after it was canceled. We had a prom with Sammy, my friend and his girlfriend. We went into his backyard and had a social distancing prom, dressed up in our suits and their dresses, took pictures, ate some snacks.”

Advertisement

SN: “It was special.”

High School Sports
Season Interrupted: Culver City’s Mekhi Evans-Bey was there for his mother
Season Interrupted: Mekhi Evans-Bey
High School Sports
Season Interrupted: Culver City’s Mekhi Evans-Bey was there for his mother
The coronavirus ended Mekhi Evans-Bey’s track season, then it came for his mother, who credits the Culver City standout for taking care of her.

On lessons learned for the Class of 2020:

CG: “Stay in every moment. You can’t be worried about the past or future.”

Advertisement

SN: “They’re going to never take anything for granted again. This was a big eye-opener. Even being in the car with friends or texting somebody to come over, that was taken for granted. Even going to school every day.”

Video interviews of each athlete can be found at latimes.com/sports/highschool.

High School SportsCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement