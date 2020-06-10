Marcus Alvarado leaves Kennedy to become baseball coach at Chatsworth

Marcus Alvarado doesn’t mind taking over baseball programs with high expectations.

He was the head coach at Granada Hills Kennedy for the last five years, the school his father, Manny, coached to five City Section titles.

On Wednesday, Alvarado confirmed that he has resigned as Kennedy’s coach to take over the program at Chatsworth, which won eight City titles under former coach Tom Meusborn.

“It’s best for my future,” said Alvarado, a Kennedy grad who spent 12 years coaching with his father. “To make a decision like this wasn’t easy.”

Chatsworth parted ways with Meusborn’s successor, David Kaczor, after three seasons.

Chatsworth has also hired former Kennedy coach Craig Becker as its new softball coach.

