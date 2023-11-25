Fairfax defeats Chatsworth in overtime to win City Section Division II football title

Darvens Joseph of Fairfax makes the winning 32-yard touchdown catch in overtime against Chatsworth in the City Section Division II championship football game.

As quarterback Ivan Levant of Fairfax threw a spiral on Saturday afternoon with the sun setting at Valley College, receiver Darvens Joseph was waiting for the ball to reach him in the end zone. It was overtime in the City Section Division II championship football game, and Joseph saw victory if he could catch it.

“Perfect throw, great catch,” Joseph said.

The game ended with a 32-yard touchdown grab by Joseph to give Fairfax a 20-14 overtime victory over Chatsworth.

Levant, who was a backup quarterback on Santa Monica’s 2-8 team last season, has found a home at Fairfax. He completed 15 of 29 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for a touchdown.

It was a tough defeat for a Chatsworth team that fumbled three times and was down to its third-string running back after ankle injuries sidelined standout Isaiah Rameau at the end of the first quarter and backup Benji Gomez in the fourth quarter. Gomez, a sophomore, rushed for 150 yards in 25 carries, including a 49-yard touchdown run.

“It’s either you win or learn,” Chatsworth coach Marvin Street said. “We learned we can’t fumble three times and expect to win.”

At the end of regulation, Fairfax had the ball on the Chatsworth 10but the Chancellors sacked Levant and recovered a fumble with one second left, forcing overtime. The Chancellors lost the ball on a fumble on their second play of overtime.

Sebastian Ikolo of Fairfax makes catch on his way to 72-yard touchdown. (Craig Weston)

Levant, who has a 4.3 grade-point average and is applying to attend Cornell, connected with Sebastian Ikolo on a 72-yard touchdown play.

Fairfax will learn on Sunday who its opponent will be in next week’s state bowl game.