Sherman Oaks Notre Dame to hold summer showcase for football seniors

With the dead period for college recruiters to leave their campuses extended through Aug. 31, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame football coach Joe McNab decided to help his 17 seniors by putting them through a showcase on July 17.

McNab recruited a former Notre Dame player, Jake Gould, to record video and put together individual highlight videos after players show their skills in the 40-yard dash, bench presses and agility drills, among others.

McNab said since recruiters could not visit closed campuses in the spring, they would appreciate the opportunity to see how players have changed physically since last season.

“Some of our guys are being recruited and coaches wanted to see them in person. This is the opportunity to get them out there,” McNab said.

Notre Dame started conditioning drills last week, then decided to shut down workouts for 14 days as a precaution after a family member of a player tested positive for COVID-19.

“We’re going to set up a timing system and test their vertical leap,” said Nick Garcia, the team’s strength and conditioning coach.

Cooper Meek, Notre Dame’s senior quarterback who missed last season with an injury, has been among those preparing for a return to action.