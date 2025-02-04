Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep talk: Volleyball star Zana Muno to be inducted into Notre Dame High Hall of Fame

Former Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High and UCLA beach volleyball player Zana Muno poses for a photo.
Former Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High and UCLA beach volleyball player Zana Muno has seen success on the AVP tour.
(Athelo Group)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow

Zana Muno, a standout volleyball player at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High who won consecutive NCAA titles playing beach volleyball for UCLA, will be among those inducted in the high school’s sports Hall of Fame on March 29 at the gym.

At Notre Dame, she was a three-sport athlete, graduating in 2015. Her brother, JJ, starred in football and baseball for the Knights.

Also being honored are basketball players Cody Pearson and John Magliana, football players Errol Small and Mike Escalante, and golfer Heidi Voorhees Walter. …

Advertisement

The Southern Section will hold its individual wrestling championships Feb. 14 and Feb. 15 in six divisional meets. …

Birmingham swept the City Section boys’ and girls’ duals championships in wrestling.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com
High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement