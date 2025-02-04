Prep talk: Volleyball star Zana Muno to be inducted into Notre Dame High Hall of Fame

Former Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High and UCLA beach volleyball player Zana Muno has seen success on the AVP tour.

Zana Muno, a standout volleyball player at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High who won consecutive NCAA titles playing beach volleyball for UCLA, will be among those inducted in the high school’s sports Hall of Fame on March 29 at the gym.

At Notre Dame, she was a three-sport athlete, graduating in 2015. Her brother, JJ, starred in football and baseball for the Knights.

Also being honored are basketball players Cody Pearson and John Magliana, football players Errol Small and Mike Escalante, and golfer Heidi Voorhees Walter. …

The Southern Section will hold its individual wrestling championships Feb. 14 and Feb. 15 in six divisional meets. …

Birmingham swept the City Section boys’ and girls’ duals championships in wrestling.

