High School Sports

Sports transfers in California rise during 2019-20 school year despite coronavirus

Sierra Canyon's Ziaire Williams celebrates in the CIF Open Division regional final March 10.
Sierra Canyon’s Ziaire Williams, who transferred from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, celebrates after making the game-winning basket against Etiwanda in the CIF Open Division regional final March 10.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
July 14, 2020
9:59 AM
Despite school closures in March that produced almost a complete stop to sports transfers during the COVID-19 pandemic, 16,025 high school transfers were reported statewide for the 2019-20 school year, according to data released Monday by the California Interscholastic Federation.

That’s a slight increase from the 15,968 transfers in 2018-19, according to the CIF. The all-time high was 16,839 in 2017-18.

The Southern Section, the largest in the state, reported 6,523 transfers, up from 6,495 last school year. Southern Section spokesman Thom Simmons said there was a spike in December, going from 369 the previous December to 509. Valid residence changes went down from 2,071 last year to 1,163 this year after stronger documentation requirements of parents were implemented.

Transfer data from the CIF for 2019-20 school year.
(CIF)
As for the upcoming school year, transfer numbers could rise significantly. A waiver of transfer rules will be allowed for families switching schools for financial reasons and the possibility of high school sports not starting until January could add to the movement.

“It’s hard to judge,” CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti said. “There’s so many unknowns moving forward. We’ve put in some waivers to allow transfers for financial reasons. That could cause an uptick in transfers.”

High School Sports

School team sports unable to be played without physical distancing, L.A. County says

LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner announced that students won't be returning to campuses on Aug. 18, raising the question whether there will be any City Section sports this fall.

One reason monitoring transfers is important is that teams playing at the highest level no longer seem to have rebuilding years. Their graduating seniors are replaced by one or two top transfer students. Sierra Canyon has won the last two state championships in basketball with multiple transfer students in the starting lineup.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

