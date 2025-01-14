Prep talk: CIF to waive transfer rules for student-athletes affected by fires

The California Interscholastic Federation is preparing this week to send out a form to the 10 section commissioners that would simplify transfer rules for families displaced because of the fires in Southern California, executive director Ron Nocetti said Tuesday.

The sections will make the transfer waiver form available to individual schools to complete, which would allow immediate athletic eligibility for individuals who lost their homes or were displaced.

“It’s a waiver from the normal transfer process, which could take quite a few days,” Nocetti said. “We allow administrators to make the judgment, ‘Yes, the student is here because of the fire, and yes, they can participate.’ We’re going to make it simple. This is the last thing we want families to worry about.”

Hundreds of homes have been damaged or destroyed in the Palisades fire and Eaton fire. The disruption will lead to tough family decisions about where to stay and where to move. Teenagers involved in athletics might have to switch schools.

This isn’t the first time the CIF has created provisions in its transfer rules for displaced families. When Hurricane Katrina caused extensive damage in Louisiana and Texas in 2005, the CIF created a similar waiver for families that moved to California.

Normal transfer rules require families to submit extensive information, such as utility bills, to establish residency. The new form will help expedite the paperwork.

