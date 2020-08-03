High school football participation continues decline in California

High school football participation in California declined for the fifth consecutive year, according to the annual CIF survey.

There were 89,756 students who participated in 11-man football this past year, down from 91,305 the previous year. The last time there was a rise in football participation was 2015, when the number was 103,725.

Football remains the most popular sport in California.

High school sports participation in California increased for the eighth consecutive year to an all-time high of 815,313.

Advertisement

Track and field ranks No. 2 among boys sports at 57,302. Soccer is No. 1 for girls sports at 48,647. Volleyball is second at 46,495.

Volleyball had the largest increase in participation with 1,830 more participants.

Ron Nocetti, the executive director of CIF, said the continuing decline in football is being monitored.

“We’ll continue to address issues,” he said.

Advertisement

Football practice has been postponed until Dec. 14 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the same month boys and girls volleyball will begin workouts.

