Southern Section is using a PPP loan to help fund salaries this summer

The Southern Section received $456,100 in April from the federal Paycheck Protection Program and began using funds last month to help its budget for fiscal 2020-21, according to information presented on Thursday during a meeting of the Southern Section Executive Committee.

Southern Section spokesman Thom Simmons said the money is helping pay the salaries of 17 employees in July and August after no playoff revenue came in last spring when sports were canceled and partnership contracts were readjusted.

“It’s being used for us to operate as an organization when we went through an entire season without making money,” he said. “We were dependent on playoff revenue from all three seasons, especially during the summer when we don’t take in a dime. Without PPP, we would have had to lay off people even though we had a fantastic fall and winter.”

The Southern Section is also negotiating new broadcast rights to replace contracts that have run out. Fox Sports has broadcast games for 23 years and will continue to do so after a new contract is finalized, Simmons said.

Southern Section look at sports budgets from 2019-20. pic.twitter.com/IAur0beoHE — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 13, 2020

The executive committee approved the revision of its sports calendar under an emergency action item.

Advertisement

Sports fees are due by Oct. 1, and among the 565 schools, 66 have sent in their fees.

