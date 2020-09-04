Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Watch: Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football

VIDEO | 30:53
Talking high school football in Southern California

Matt Logan, Yohance Salimu are guests on Friday Night Live hosted by Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Sep. 4, 2020
6 PM
There’s no Friday night high school football games in Southern California until January, but prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss high school football for 30 minutes of Friday night entertainment.

Corona Centennial coach Matt Logan joins the episode to reveal which of his players could be making an impact. Former Crenshaw linebacker Yohance Salimu discusses his new book, “Underprivileged Overachiever — A Crenshaw Story.”

Also discussed are four players to watch for the City Section football season.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

