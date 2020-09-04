Watch: Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football

There’s no Friday night high school football games in Southern California until January, but prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss high school football for 30 minutes of Friday night entertainment.

Corona Centennial coach Matt Logan joins the episode to reveal which of his players could be making an impact. Former Crenshaw linebacker Yohance Salimu discusses his new book, “Underprivileged Overachiever — A Crenshaw Story.”

Also discussed are four players to watch for the City Section football season.