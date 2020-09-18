Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football

VIDEO | 22:31
Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom discuss high school football

Sierra Canyon quarterback Chayden Peery and QB guru Steve Clarkson join Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom to talk high school football.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Sep. 18, 2020
6 PM
There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California until January, but that won’t stop Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.

Sierra Canyon quarterback Chayden Peery, a Georgia Tech commit, pops in to discuss how he was intercepted only once in 393 pass attempts last season.

Also joining the episode is quarterback guru Steve Clarkson.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

