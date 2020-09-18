Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football

There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California until January, but that won’t stop Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.

Sierra Canyon quarterback Chayden Peery, a Georgia Tech commit, pops in to discuss how he was intercepted only once in 393 pass attempts last season.

Also joining the episode is quarterback guru Steve Clarkson.