Seven Santa Clarita Valley schools successfully launch football workouts

Seven high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District were finally approved to begin football conditioning on Monday, and to say that players and coaches were happy to be back together would be an understatement.

“Isn’t it great to be back on the turf?” Golden Valley coach Dan Kelley shouted through his megaphone.

His players responded with a big clap.

At Hart, first-year coach Rick Herrington had players pack their backpacks with materials to help them be used for conditioning purposes since weight rooms and locker room are off limits. He saw one freshman pack his bag with pinto beans.

“Anything they can do to make it heavy,” Herrington said. “That’s good thinking.”

Advertisement

Coaches did not have to take temperatures but players had to fill out a questionnaire to participate. Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia, West Ranch, Canyon and Castaic were all given the opportunity to begin conditioning in the sports of football, cross country and volleyball. All the workouts have to be outside.

“The first day was very good,” Valencia coach Larry Muir said. “The kids did a great job following the rules and protocols. We were just trying to get them in a routine staying six feet apart and make sure they brought their paper work and water.”

So excited to be back together working as a team! Thanks to all the staff and admin that helped get us back to this point. #VikingDNA pic.twitter.com/0u4JioRQ3D — Valencia Vikings Football (@VHSVikingsFB) September 22, 2020

Muir hadn’t seen his players in person since March and got to meet a pretty good freshman for the first time, Reid Farrell, younger brother of former Valencia pitching star Chase Farrell. He’s getting a look at receiver.

Herrington also got to see his freshmen for the first time. “A couple kids are bigger than anyone on varsity,” he said.

No one is ready to start the football season in a couple of weeks, but just getting back onto the field to work on conditioning and agility is a start and a sign of progress.

Advertisement

“It was just good,” Kelley said.

