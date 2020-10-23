Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football
Special guest Arlis Boardingham of Birmingham High joins Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom to discuss high school football in Southern California.
There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California until January, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.
Birmingham junior wide receiver and defensive end Arlis Boardingham is the guest on Episode 9.
In addition, Sondheimer and Rosenbloom look at the top offensive linemen for the coming season.
