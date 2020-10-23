Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football

VIDEO | 18:44
Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk Southern California high school football

Special guest Arlis Boardingham of Birmingham High joins Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom to discuss high school football in Southern California.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Oct. 23, 2020
6 PM
There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California until January, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.

Birmingham junior wide receiver and defensive end Arlis Boardingham is the guest on Episode 9.

In addition, Sondheimer and Rosenbloom look at the top offensive linemen for the coming season.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

