Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football
Servite High School football coach Troy Thomas joins Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom to discuss the playoffs that might have been.
There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California until January, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.
Servite coach Troy Thomas is this week’s guest for Episode 11.
This would have been the opening weekend of playoff action if COVID-19 had not forced postponement of the season, but there’s a fantasy Southern Section Division 1 playoff bracket to discuss.
