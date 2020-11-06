Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football

VIDEO | 20:22
Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk Southern California high school football

Servite High School football coach Troy Thomas joins Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom to discuss the playoffs that might have been.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California until January, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.

Servite coach Troy Thomas is this week’s guest for Episode 11.

This would have been the opening weekend of playoff action if COVID-19 had not forced postponement of the season, but there’s a fantasy Southern Section Division 1 playoff bracket to discuss.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

