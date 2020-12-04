Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football

There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California because of COVID-19, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.

City Section commissioner Vicky Lagos is this week’s guest.

Lagos discusses the announcement on Monday that the CIF expects no practices or games to begin until 2021 at the earliest and talks about possible paths forward.