Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football

×
VIDEO | 21:58
Vicky Lagos on the future of City section sports amid latest COVID lockdown

Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom speak with CIF City Section commissioner Vicky Lagos about the impact of COVID-19 on high school sports in Los Angeles.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Share

There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California because of COVID-19, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.

City Section commissioner Vicky Lagos is this week’s guest.

Lagos discusses the announcement on Monday that the CIF expects no practices or games to begin until 2021 at the earliest and talks about possible paths forward.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement