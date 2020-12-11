Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football

There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California because of COVID-19, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.

Former NFL defensive back Bucky Brooks, in his second year as head coach at Granada Hills, is the guest. Brooks has spent months connecting with his players via video conference creating a routine to help them get through the uncertainty of the coronavirus.

Sondheimer and Rosenbloom also take a look at Rancho Verde quarterback AJ Duffy.