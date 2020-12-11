Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football

×
VIDEO | 17:01
Friday night football talk with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom

Granada Hills High football coach Bucky Brooks chats with the boys.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Share

There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California because of COVID-19, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.

Former NFL defensive back Bucky Brooks, in his second year as head coach at Granada Hills, is the guest. Brooks has spent months connecting with his players via video conference creating a routine to help them get through the uncertainty of the coronavirus.

Sondheimer and Rosenbloom also take a look at Rancho Verde quarterback AJ Duffy.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement