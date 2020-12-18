Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football
Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk high school football with Chaminade coach Ed Croson.
There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California because of COVID-19, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.
Chaminade football coach Ed Croson is this week’s guest.
Also there’s an interview with Southern Section commissioner Rob Wigod discussing what parents and high school sports supporters can do to help get the season under way next year.
