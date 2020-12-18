Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football

VIDEO | 21:56
Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk high school football with Chaminade coach Ed Croson.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California because of COVID-19, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.

Chaminade football coach Ed Croson is this week’s guest.

Also there’s an interview with Southern Section commissioner Rob Wigod discussing what parents and high school sports supporters can do to help get the season under way next year.

