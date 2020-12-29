Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Big Bear football field is ready for snowboarding

Big Bear High School's snow-blanketed football field
Big Bear High athletic director Dave Griffiths captured this photo of the football field Tuesday morning after some 14 inches of snow came to the area.
(Dave Griffiths)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
After more than 14 inches of snow fell in Big Bear on Monday, athletic director Dave Griffiths visited the high school football field Tuesday morning and captured a scene showing a winter wonderland.

The field is covered in snow, with the goal posts in the background.

The high school football season was supposed to start next week under a revised schedule, but everything has been placed on hold because of coronavirus restrictions. It would have been interesting to see how Big Bear played in the snow in January.

“We would have been moving any games to an alternate site,” Griffiths said.

But the snow is much appreciated in Big Bear.

“Great for skiing and snowboarding,” Griffiths said.

Big Bear scoreboard can be seen on a football field filled with snow.
(Dave Griffiths)

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

