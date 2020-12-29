Big Bear football field is ready for snowboarding

After more than 14 inches of snow fell in Big Bear on Monday, athletic director Dave Griffiths visited the high school football field Tuesday morning and captured a scene showing a winter wonderland.

The field is covered in snow, with the goal posts in the background.

The high school football season was supposed to start next week under a revised schedule, but everything has been placed on hold because of coronavirus restrictions. It would have been interesting to see how Big Bear played in the snow in January.

“We would have been moving any games to an alternate site,” Griffiths said.

But the snow is much appreciated in Big Bear.

“Great for skiing and snowboarding,” Griffiths said.