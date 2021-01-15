Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football

There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California because of COVID-19, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.

San Mateo Serra football coach Patrick Walsh is this week’s guest. Walsh has been leading an effort to organize coaches in an attempt to convince state officials that youth sports competition is safe.

“I think our government wants to get us back on the field,” Walsh said. “I think they’re in a tough spot, particularly right now. It’s time to build the voice to get it done at some point.”