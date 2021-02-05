Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Crenshaw coach Robert Garrett provides insight into impact of pandemic on Black community

VIDEO | 21:31
Robert Garrett talks about more than just football

Crenshaw football coach Robert Garrett joins Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom to discuss how coronavirus has affected sports.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California because of COVID-19, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.

Crenshaw coach Robert Garrett is this week’s guest on Friday Night Live.

Garrett, the head coach since 1988, offers insights on the impact of the pandemic on the Crenshaw community. He also discusses his championship team from 2009 and holds nothing back on his opinions.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

