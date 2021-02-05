Crenshaw coach Robert Garrett provides insight into impact of pandemic on Black community

There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California because of COVID-19, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.

Crenshaw coach Robert Garrett is this week’s guest on Friday Night Live.

Garrett, the head coach since 1988, offers insights on the impact of the pandemic on the Crenshaw community. He also discusses his championship team from 2009 and holds nothing back on his opinions.