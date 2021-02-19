Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football

×
VIDEO | 15:12
Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk high school football

Shaun Grayson of La Mirada High School talks about high school football with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Share

There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California because of COVID-19, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.

This week’s guest is La Mirada tight end Shaun Grayson, who has grown to 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds and is headed to UNLV.

Grayson tells how he has been able to stay focused over the last 11 months without football.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement