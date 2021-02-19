Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football

There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California because of COVID-19, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.

This week’s guest is La Mirada tight end Shaun Grayson, who has grown to 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds and is headed to UNLV.

Grayson tells how he has been able to stay focused over the last 11 months without football.