Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

El Monte schools won’t play football this spring despite falling infection rate

El Monte football coach Jesse Ceniceros.
El Monte football coach Jesse Ceniceros supports his district’s decision to cancel the season.
(Jesse Ceniceros)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Share

The last time El Monte football coach Jesse Ceniceros directed his team was in 2019, when the Lions went 16-0 and won the Division 5-AA bowl game. So the decision of the El Monte Union High School District to cancel football last month might be a shock to some fans. But Ceniceros supports the move for safety reasons because of the coronavirus.

“El Monte has been hit hard,” he said.

Two mothers of players lost their lives to COVID-19, Ceniceros said, so even though Los Angeles County has reached an adjusted case level of 12.3 per 100,000, allowing schools to return to playing football Friday under state guidelines, El Monte is sticking with its decision to cancel the season.

“It’s all about safety of kids and their families and coaches and their families,” he said.

Advertisement

The Mission Valley League made up of El Monte, South El Monte, Rosemead, Gabrielino, Arroyo, Mountain View and Pasadena Marshall won’t be having a league season, according to a league athletic director, but member schools outside the El Monte district could play nonleague games. Gabrielino already indicated it plans to play games.

Ceniceros, meanwhile, said he has started preparing for the fall with Zoom calls and workouts for his players.

California

Youth sports to resume outdoors in Orange County on Friday, officials say

Estancia's Jeremiah Davis takes down a Saddleback's Brandon Padron player during an Orange Coast League game at Cost Mesa High School on Friday, October 10.

California

Youth sports to resume outdoors in Orange County on Friday, officials say

New state guidelines clear the way for high-contact sports such as football, field hockey, rugby and water polo to resume

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement