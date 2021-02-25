Trinity League finalizes its spring high school football schedule

It’s been a mad scramble for high school athletic directors in Orange County and Los Angeles County since word became official on Tuesday there would be a football season starting next month and ending on April 17 after adjusted COVID-19 cases dropped below 14 per 100,000 in the two counties to allow the season to take place.

The powerful Trinity League has finalized its league schedule. There’s still some lingering questions about official sites, because right now fans will not be permitted to games, according to state guidelines. Only immediate family members will be permitted depending on school policy.

The big game appears to be Bellflower St. John Bosco playing Santa Ana Mater Dei on April 16 at Santa Ana Bowl. The two teams have played for the Southern Section Division 1 championship for four consecutive seasons. Anaheim Servite is the school that hopes to challenge the Braves and Monarchs with games at St. John Bosco on March 26 and vs. Mater Dei on April 3. Since games aren’t being played on Good Friday, right now the league is playing three games at noon on Saturday, April 3.

March 19

Mater Dei at JSerra, 7 p.m.

Orange Lutheran at Servite, 7 p.m.

St. John Bosco at Santa Margarita, 7 p.m.

March 26

JSerra at Santa Margarita, 7 p.m.

Mater Dei at Orange Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Servite at St. John Bosco, 7 p.m.

April 3 (Saturday)

JSerra at St. John Bosco, 12 p.m.

Mater Dei at Servite, 12 p.m.

Santa Margarita at Orange Lutheran, 12 p.m.

April 9

Orange Lutheran at St. John Bosco, 7 p.m.

Santa Margarita vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.

Servite at JSerra, 7 p.m.

April 16

Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.

Orange Lutheran at JSerra, 7 p.m.

Servite at Santa Margarita, 7 p.m.