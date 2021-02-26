Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Culver City quarterback Zevi Eckhaus is guest on Friday Night Live

VIDEO | 14:51
Talking Southern California high school football

Culver City quarterback Zevi Eckhaus talks about the upcoming high school football season with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom.

By Eric Sondheimer 
After 26 weeks of talking about high school football without any high school football, Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer is joined by broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to talk about the upcoming season.

This week’s guest on Friday Night Live is Culver City quarterback Zevi Eckhaus, who passed for 59 touchdowns in 2019 and is headed to Bryant University.

Eckhaus discusses the excitement of learning there will be a season.

“We know there’s no ring, there’s no playoffs, but we want to put it out for the city,” he said.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

