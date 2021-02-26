Culver City quarterback Zevi Eckhaus is guest on Friday Night Live

After 26 weeks of talking about high school football without any high school football, Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer is joined by broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to talk about the upcoming season.

This week’s guest on Friday Night Live is Culver City quarterback Zevi Eckhaus, who passed for 59 touchdowns in 2019 and is headed to Bryant University.

Eckhaus discusses the excitement of learning there will be a season.

“We know there’s no ring, there’s no playoffs, but we want to put it out for the city,” he said.