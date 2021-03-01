Return of Southern California high school football practice triggers tons of tweets
The opening weekend of high school football practice, combined with continuing cross-country races, generated a lot of social media activity in Southern California.
A look at some tweets from last weekend.
Friday night lights is back as high school football gets a restart - Los Angeles Times https://t.co/vA6fyB38mJ— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 27, 2021
Agoura held a 6 a.m. practice, maybe the first official football practice in Los Angeles County under coach Dustin Croick. pic.twitter.com/dKxyxiptUU— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 26, 2021
THANK YOU Orange County for helping get the numbers down so we could play. #WeCanIwill. #BolsaStrong . @SteveFryer @ocvarsity @latsondheimer @GGUSD @NewsBGHS @OCSportsZone pic.twitter.com/whE9C4wYRb— Bolsa Football (@BolsaFootball) February 27, 2021
First Day. Safety First.@fullertonhsfbal @Principal_Rubio @fullertonhigh @fjuhsd_scambray @ocvarsityguy @OCSportsZone @ocvarsity pic.twitter.com/uCiYY2bIo9— Fullerton Union High School Athletics (@1893_FUHSSPORTS) February 27, 2021
1st day of pads yesterday. A long time coming for our players. “...to persevere through adversity.” #WeAreSM #BlessedAndGrateful #DawgDemeanor pic.twitter.com/HMLadAtL2c— SANTA MARGARITA (@SMCHSEagles) February 27, 2021
Balancing act begins for SoCal students playing high school and club soccer at same time
Balancing act begins for SoCal students playing high school and club soccer at same time
High schools and club teams are discussing how best to move forward in cooperative manner now that both can resume play.
Photographer Jason Armond at opening night of Culver City football practice. QB Zevi Eckhaus leading his team. pic.twitter.com/Aae2u1Wkf4— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 27, 2021
Great first day in pads. We are thankful for the opportunity to play and blessed to honor Coach Bonds this season. #GoKnights pic.twitter.com/LwITLnmBNE— St. Francis Football (@SFGoldenKnights) February 27, 2021
Freshman finally get to play high school football! 1st day of pads yesterday. A long time coming. @ocvarsityguy @ocvarsity @latsondheimer @latsondheimer @LHHawks @lhhawksfb pic.twitter.com/JEh7EGfSkz— Coach Maz (@CoachMaceranka) February 27, 2021
Pads today. #ndhs #ndso #football #CA #MissionLeague pic.twitter.com/mzxRSPZqQ6— Tim Trobec (@TimTrobecActor) February 27, 2021
Damien is creating basketball court on tennis court to play games
El Camino Real in helmets. Charter school in City Section moving forward. pic.twitter.com/XBPiHXTYPH— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 27, 2021
This one is for the seniors!— Capo Valley Football (@capofootball) February 24, 2021
Day 1 ✔️#WeAreCV
🐯🌴☀️ pic.twitter.com/urUeI8LvF3
Equipment Day!! Countdown to the first game is on!! #TPHS #GOFALCONS #TPFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/kwHD55dXpA— TPHS Football (@TPFB2020) February 24, 2021
First day of pads for the El Modena Vanguards! We will be kicking off our season on Thursday, March 11, against Canyon. It’s great to be back! #ChooseELMO @ElModenaHS @OrangeUnifiedCA pic.twitter.com/W1sXnzlLz2— El Modena Football (@elmodenafb) February 27, 2021
The $5-billion SoFi Stadium in Inglewood will serve as a vaccination site for L.A. Unified School District teachers and staff starting on Monday.
Felt like a time-machine, Sunny Hills football in pads for the first time since December 2019, just before its SoCal regional at Bakersfield Christian @ocvarsity pic.twitter.com/SB9lD987AG— Dan Albano (@ocvarsityguy) February 27, 2021
SoCal High School Football is finally back. Coaches and players, especially seniors, are stoked. St John Bosco coach Jason Negro discusses the pandemic journey on Going Roggin #stjohnbosco #football #highschool #Athletics #topranked #goingroggin pic.twitter.com/zCzV5V9Iui— Mario Solis (@MarioNBCLA) February 27, 2021
Day 1 of Full Pads ✔️— Mater Dei Football (@MDFootball) February 27, 2021
Back at it today!
\|/ pic.twitter.com/cZQsHQ3l2r
14 Days Poly vs Serra pic.twitter.com/ztsMkcXBJg— #FUNKHOUSE🐇🏈 (@LBPoly_Football) February 26, 2021
14 days! ⏳#WinTheDay pic.twitter.com/5dXHUfwNIz— Millikan Football 🐏 (@MillikanHSFB) February 27, 2021
Triton Boys’ Cross Country stays unbeaten with a 20-39 victory over Aliso Niguel today! 👍💪🏃🏽@SouthOCsports @ocvarsity @latsondheimer pic.twitter.com/DH4JH6hfGp— Triton Athletics (@SCHSTritons) February 27, 2021
Huntington Beach field hockey earns win over Newport Harbor https://t.co/84I5qnTXyj— The Daily Pilot (@TheDailyPilot) February 27, 2021
CHS Athletics returns to action! Cross Country ready to roll vs. Oaks Christian. pic.twitter.com/ByYyxjLcS7— Jon Palarz (@JonPalarz) February 25, 2021
First Cross Country meet of the year for our girls team vs Marlborough. pic.twitter.com/mtC1nt4azM— Chaminade Athletics (@Chaminadesports) February 27, 2021
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.