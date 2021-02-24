Damien is building outside basketball court to play games

With uncertainty over when indoor basketball will be allowed because of coronavirus restrictions in Los Angeles County, Damien High is moving forward this weekend with creating an outdoor court to play games and practice, athletic director Jeff Grant said.

A tennis court will be turned into an outside basketball court with the help of a donated sports court surface. Two temporary basketball rims will be used within an enclosed area.

“All of our kids are OK. I’m good with it,” basketball coach Mike LeDuc said. “Obviously, we’d prefer to be inside. But we want a season and if we have to play outside for awhile, we will.”

The question is whether any other teams in Damien’s Baseline League will be available to play games outside.

LeDuc intends to start checking with other coaches next week. Damien returns USC-bound Malik Thomas.

Damien was scheduled to host its Damien Classic basketball tournament in April, but that tournament is not likely to take place. An official announcement could come next week.

