Southern California high school football schedule for Week 1
Note: Some of these games may be contested instead as scrimmages if both teams have not completed the requisite number of practices.
Thursday, March 11th
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Anaheim vs. Garden Grove Santiago at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.
Anaheim Canyon at El Modena, 7 p.m.
Beckman vs. Laguna Hills at Tustin, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 12th
SOUTHERN SECTION
FOOTHILL LEAGUE
Golden Valley at Canyon Country Canyon, 7 p.m.
GOLDEN LEAGUE
Antelope Valley at Palmdale, 7 p.m.
Highland at Eastside, 7 p.m.
Knight at Quartz Hill, 7 p.m.
Littlerock at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
Lawndale at El Segundo, 7 p.m.
SAN GABRIEL VALLEY LEAGUE
Paramount at Gahr, 7 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Corona del Mar vs. Palos Verdes at Costa Mesa, 7 p.m.
Costa Mesa at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.
Dana Hills at Irvine, 7 p.m.
Edison vs. Trabuco Hills at Huntington Beach, 3:30 p.m.
Estancia at Ocean View, 7 p.m.
Foothill at Tustin, 7 p.m.
Garden Grove Pacifica at Fullerton, 7 p.m.
Irvine University at Portola, 7 p.m.
La Habra at Mission Viejo, 7 p.m.
Long Beach Poly vs. Gardena Serra at Long Beach Cabrillo, 7 p.m.
Marina at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.
Mayfair vs. Santa Margarita at Bellflower, 7 p.m.
Millikan at Los Alamitos, 7 p.m.
Northwood vs. Woodbridge at Irvine University, 7 p.m.
Orange vs. Villa Park at El Modena, 7 p.m.
Rancho Alamitos at Westminster, 7 p.m.
Salesian at Cantwell-Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Santa Ana at Placentia Valencia, 7 p.m.
Servite at Damien, 7 p.m.
Sonora at Crean Lutheran, 7 p.m.
St. Anthony vs. Lakewood at Clark Field (Long Beach), 7 p.m.
St. Genevieve at Harvard-Westlake, 7 p.m.
Sunny Hills vs. Fountain Valley at Buena Park, 7 p.m.
Trinity Classical Academy vs. Rio Hondo Prep at Kare Park (Irwindale), 7 p.m.
Troy at El Toro, 7 p.m.
Yorba Linda at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 13th
SOUTHERN SECTION
GOLD COAST LEAGUE
Viewpoint at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Norwalk at Dominguez, 1 p.m.
Paraclete at Oaks Christian, 7 p.m.
Sierra Canyon at St. John Bosco, 7:30 p.m.
St. Francis at Mira Costa, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
El Camino Real at Agoura, 7 p.m.
EXPRESS (8 MAN) LEAGUE
Downey Calvary Chapel at Sage Hill, 3 p.m.
