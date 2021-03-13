Saturday’s Southern California high school football scores
Saturday’s results
GOLD COAST LEAGUE
Brentwood 22, Viewpoint 19
NONLEAGUE
Oaks Christian 37, Paraclete 14
St. Francis 38, Mira Costa 35
St. John Bosco 42, Sierra Canyon 21
INTERSECTIONAL
Agoura 56, El Camino Real 6
8 MAN
EXPRESS LEAGUE
Sage Hill 35, Downey Calvary Chapel 22
