High School Sports

Saturday’s Southern California high school football scores

Football on a field.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff reports
Saturday’s results

GOLD COAST LEAGUE

Brentwood 22, Viewpoint 19

NONLEAGUE

Oaks Christian 37, Paraclete 14

St. Francis 38, Mira Costa 35

St. John Bosco 42, Sierra Canyon 21

INTERSECTIONAL

Agoura 56, El Camino Real 6

8 MAN

EXPRESS LEAGUE

Sage Hill 35, Downey Calvary Chapel 22

High School Sports
Times staff reports

