JSerra baseball team is loaded with talent, 13 college-bound players
With 13 players committed to Division I colleges, including perhaps the No. 1 players at pitcher and shortstop in the Southland, San Juan Capistrano JSerra has been eager to play an official high school baseball game for months. Last year’s team was 11-1 when the season was halted because of the coronavirus.
How good is this year’s team?
“This team has the chance to be the best just because what’s on the mound,” coach Brett Kay said.
Left-hander Gage Jump, who has signed with UCLA, has a 92-mph fastball and three other effective pitches, making him the pitcher to fear most this year. He’s been good since he was a freshman and found ways to get better during an 11-month youth sports shutdown. He lifted weights at home, threw long toss with his older brother, who plays for Arizona State, and became even more convinced that being 5 feet 11 means nothing for a pitcher.
“I don’t care if I’m 5-8 or 6-4. I think I’m 6-10 out on the mound,” he said.
Some good new footage of LHP Gage Jump. Really popped this summer. 91-94/95 with elite ride. Flat VAA from 5-10 frame. CB has taken big strides. Working in a cutter as well. Held velo and above avg control deep into innings. Could be a starter. Data-darling.— Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) January 11, 2021
(🎥 Youth Prospects) pic.twitter.com/cKbwe5nfWS
While Gage is good, there are others to count on. Eric Silva, a transfer from Laguna Beach who signed with UCLA, will be available on April 23 after the sit-out period. He throws in the 90s. David Horn, a UCLA commitment from the class of 2022, transferred from Murrieta Valley. Freshman Matt Champion is committed to Arizona State.
Then there’s the guy playing shortstop, Cody Schrier, who has also signed with UCLA. If there’s one position that you can count on JSerra being good at it, it’s shortstop, where Schrier follows the likes of Chase Strumpf, Royce Lewis and Michael Curialle. Strumpf was All-Pac-12 at UCLA, Lewis was the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft and Curialle is starting in the outfield for UCLA.
In his senior year, Schrier is poised to hit for power and average while being consistently good as a fielder. He has played against top competition and usually thrives under pressure.
Schrier said he traveled on airplanes more than 15 times during summer and fall to play in out-of-state showcases and tournaments while wearing a mask. “We were super cautionary and quarantined when we needed to,” he said.
Schrier said the team’s group of talented seniors who lost to Manhattan Beach Mira Costa 1-0 in a heartbreaking playoff game in 2019 as sophomores and then were denied a chance to avenge that defeat in 2020 remain focused on the job ahead.
“We’ve been ready,” he said. “We’re just hoping to get in a season. It’s a really talented group of kids with good camaraderie. I think it’s special for this to be our senior year and hopefully go out with a bang. Our talent is off the charts.”
Of course, the coronavirus and travel restrictions within California make it uncertain where things might stand come June when playoffs are supposed to take place. JSerra isn’t standing pat. The team intends to travel within the boundaries allowed in Southern California to play the best, starting with a season opener on Friday against Corona.
Kay wants his players to get the most out of a 2021 season after almost a year of no luck.
“They have a chance to be the best team we’ve ever had,” he said.
There’s plenty of opponents looking forward to the challenge of trying to topple the Lions. Chino Hills Ayala has nine returning starters. Yucaipa has nine Division I commits. Studio City Harvard-Westlake has a pair of highly touted freshmen pitchers in Bryce Rainer and Duncan Marsten, who are committed to UCLA and Stanford, respectively. Orange Lutheran and Santa Margarita have the pitching pieces to make a stand in the Trinity League.
In the City Section, Van Nuys Birmingham is the three-time defending champion. Gavin Taylor was the pitcher last season as a freshman who helped hand JSerra its only loss. Chris Romero pitched in the 2019 final at Dodger Stadium. Dom Cervantes is an outfielder who started in right field at Dodger Stadium as a freshman.
Wilmington Banning returns the No. 1 pitcher in the City Section in left-hander Anthony Joya, who signed with Cal State Fullerton. While there’s uncertainty whether there will be Southern Section playoffs, the City Section intends to have playoffs and Dodger Stadium remains a possibility for the championship game.
Next up is Mira Costa HS right-hander Thatcher Hurd.— UCLA Baseball (@UCLABaseball) November 12, 2020
Thatcher is ranked as the top RHP and No. 4 high school player overall statewide! #GoBruins | #NationalSigningDay
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Pitchers
Christian Becerra, Harvard-Westlake, Sr.: Cal signee commands strike zone
Gage Jump, JSerra, Sr.: Left-hander will be toughest to score against
Thatcher Hurd, Mira Costa, Sr.: UCLA signee has made giant improvement
Eric Silva, JSerra, Sr.: Right-hander with multiple pitches
David Horn, JSerra, Jr.: Power pitcher is a UCLA commit
Chris Grothues, Servite, Jr.: Tough to beat in Trinity League
Anthony Joya, Banning, Sr.: Cal State Fullerton signee is No. 1 in City Section
Jaden Noot, Sierra Canyon, Jr.: Oregon commit continues to develop
Catcher
Karson Bowen, Orange Lutheran, Jr.: Has committed to Texas Christian
Jack Holman, Etiwanda, Sr.: 6-4 UCLA signee with left-handed hitting power
Charlie Saum, Thousand Oaks, Sr.: Can hit for power and average
Matt Quintanar, Hart, Jr.; Pepperdine commit is one of best in school history`
Jacob Galloway, Harvard-Westlake, Jr.: Texas Tech commit has terrific arm
Hopped on the mound today sat 89-92 @California_PG @PG_Scouting @PerfectGameUSA @TRussoPG — Trent Caraway (@TrentCaraway) September 27, 2020
Infielders
Will Burns, Mission Viejo, So.: Athletic, gifted and improving fast
Max Muncy, Thousand Oaks, Sr.: Will be four-year standout
Cody Schrier, JSerra, Sr.: UCLA signee ready for best season yet
Trent Caraway, Santa Margarita, So.: Oregon State commit is headed for star status
Matthew Polk, Orange Lutheran, Sr.: Has signed with Vanderbilt
@ThousandOaksHS — TOHS Athletics (@TOHSAthletics) February 4, 2021
Outfielders
Roc Riggio, Thousand Oaks, Sr.: Oklahoma State signee hits and hits.
Nick McLain, Beckman, Sr.: UCLA signee is switch hitter
Caleb Brandon, LB Millikan, Jr.: USC commit is fastest around
Matty Clark, Damien, Sr.: 6-2 Arizona signee plays with passion
Cole Koniarsky, Ayala, Sr.: Cal State Fullerton signee is 6-4
Chino Hills ➡️ Goodwin— Titans Baseball (@FullertonBSB) January 15, 2021
Welcome to the Family, Cole.
📰: https://t.co/4zoOyKIWQR#TusksUp ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/RfWhVS1hh5
