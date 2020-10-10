Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Freshmen Bryce Rainer and Duncan Marsten could be Harvard-Westlake’s next big stars

Harvard-Westlake freshman pitchers Bryce Rainer, left, and Duncan Marsten have promising futures.
(Harvard-Westlake)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Oct. 10, 2020
9:11 AM
In covering the Major League Baseball playoffs, television commentators have been showing off a photo from the Harvard-Westlake days of pitchers Lucas Giolito, Max Fried and Jack Flaherty when they were teammates. Now the Wolverines are preparing the next generation of potential pitching standouts.

Freshmen Bryce Rainer and Duncan Marsten will make their varsity debuts this spring for the Wolverines, and the early scouting reports are good. Rainer has committed to UCLA. Marsten has committed to Stanford. Both are 6-foot-3 right-handed pitchers who also hit.

Rainer has a fastball that goes between 87 and 90 mph, according to coach Jared Halpert. He also has a huge left-handed bat. “One of the best athletes in his class,” Halpert said.

Marsten has a fastball that checks in at between 86 and 89 mph, with a change-up that Halpert said “is the best I’ve seen as a freshmen.” He also hits for power.

Giolito pitches for the White Sox, Fried for the Braves and Flaherty for the Cardinals. The Wolverines’ pitching stable is looking good for the future.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

