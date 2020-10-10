Freshmen Bryce Rainer and Duncan Marsten could be Harvard-Westlake’s next big stars

In covering the Major League Baseball playoffs, television commentators have been showing off a photo from the Harvard-Westlake days of pitchers Lucas Giolito, Max Fried and Jack Flaherty when they were teammates. Now the Wolverines are preparing the next generation of potential pitching standouts.

Freshmen Bryce Rainer and Duncan Marsten will make their varsity debuts this spring for the Wolverines, and the early scouting reports are good. Rainer has committed to UCLA. Marsten has committed to Stanford. Both are 6-foot-3 right-handed pitchers who also hit.

Rainer has a fastball that goes between 87 and 90 mph, according to coach Jared Halpert. He also has a huge left-handed bat. “One of the best athletes in his class,” Halpert said.

Marsten has a fastball that checks in at between 86 and 89 mph, with a change-up that Halpert said “is the best I’ve seen as a freshmen.” He also hits for power.

Giolito pitches for the White Sox, Fried for the Braves and Flaherty for the Cardinals. The Wolverines’ pitching stable is looking good for the future.