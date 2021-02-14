Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Chock full of Division 1 prospects, Yucaipa baseball team is ready to make some noise

Yucaipa baseball players run on the field and jump and spray water.
Yucaipa baseball players celebrating a win.
(Doug Earnest)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
With growing confidence a high school baseball season will take place in California this spring, the players at Yucaipa High can’t wait to see if they can earn respect as one of the best teams in Southern California.

Coach Ralph Grajeda has nine players who have signed with or committed to NCAA Division I schools.

San Juan Capistrano JSerra is considered the best team in Southern California, but Grajeda will have a group of pitchers capable of leading his team.

The pitchers include junior Wyatt Doty (Cal State Fullerton), junior Carter Herrera (Cal State Fullerton), sophomore Owen Egan (UCLA) and sophomore Carter Elliott (Cal State Fullerton).

The other prospects include senior shortstop Caiden Huber (USC), junior third baseman Brandon Reimer (Cal State Fullerton), junior outfielder Chase Antillon (Cal Baptist), sophomore catcher Luke Scherrer (Cal Poly) and freshman infielder Daniel Armbula (Arizona).

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

