Chock full of Division 1 prospects, Yucaipa baseball team is ready to make some noise

With growing confidence a high school baseball season will take place in California this spring, the players at Yucaipa High can’t wait to see if they can earn respect as one of the best teams in Southern California.

Coach Ralph Grajeda has nine players who have signed with or committed to NCAA Division I schools.

San Juan Capistrano JSerra is considered the best team in Southern California, but Grajeda will have a group of pitchers capable of leading his team.

The pitchers include junior Wyatt Doty (Cal State Fullerton), junior Carter Herrera (Cal State Fullerton), sophomore Owen Egan (UCLA) and sophomore Carter Elliott (Cal State Fullerton).

Advertisement

The other prospects include senior shortstop Caiden Huber (USC), junior third baseman Brandon Reimer (Cal State Fullerton), junior outfielder Chase Antillon (Cal Baptist), sophomore catcher Luke Scherrer (Cal Poly) and freshman infielder Daniel Armbula (Arizona).