High School Sports

There will be no East L.A. Classic between Garfield and Roosevelt this spring

Garfield running back P.J. Garcia is tackled during the 2019 East L.A. Classic against Roosevelt.
Running back P.J. Garcia of Garfield is tackled during the 2019 East L.A. Classic against Roosevelt. Garfield has decided not to play Roosevelt this spring.
(Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer 
One of the most anticipated rivalry football games in the state — Garfield vs. Roosevelt in the East L.A. Classic — will not take place during the spring football season.

Garfield coach Lorenzo Hernandez said he and his administration decided it would not be appropriate to play their rivals without the large group of alumni fans being allowed to attend the annual game at East L.A. College because of coronavirus restrictions.

“I think our fans and community can wait six months for when they probably get to attend,” he said.

With Roosevelt off the schedule, Garfield has lined up a three-game schedule starting with L.A. Wilson on April 9, followed by 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon games against Venice on the road on April 17 and at home against Palisades on April 24.

Los Angeles Unified School District teams only were allowed to start workouts last week if players were tested and cleared by administrators.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

