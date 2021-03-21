The Times’ high school football rankings
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland, as compiled by The Times’ Eric Sondheimer.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result | Next game, rank last week
1. MATER DEI (1-0) def. JSerra, 52-3 | vs. Orange Lutheran (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday (1)
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0) def. Santa Margarita 65-28 | vs. Servite, Friday (2)
3. SERVITE (2-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 69-13 | at St. John Bosco, Friday (3)
4. SIERRA CANYON (1-1) def. St. Bernard, 56-0 | vs. Oaks Christian, Friday (4)
5. COR. CENTENNIAL (1-0) def. King, 50-0 | at Corona Santiago, Thursday (5)
6. OAKS CHRISTIAN (2-0) def, Westlake, 30-16 | at Sierra Canyon, Friday (6)
7. LONG BEACH POLY (2-0) def. Lakewood, 41-0 | vs. Long Beach Wilson, Friday (7)
8. GARDENA SERRA (1-1) def. Chaminade, 12-6 (OT) | vs. Cathedral (at El Camino College), Friday (8)
9. SAN CLEMENTE (1-0) def. Capistrano Valley, 34-24 | vs. Aliso Niguel, Friday (9)
10. LOYOLA (0-0) idle | at St. Bernard, Friday (10)
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
11. BISHOP AMAT (1-0) def. Cathedral, 21-6 | vs. Bishop Alemany, Friday (12)
12. LOS ALAMITOS (2-0) def. Corona del Mar, 52-28 | vs. Edison, Friday (13)
13. BISHOP ALEMANY (1-0) def. SO Notre Dame, 21-9 | at Bishop Amat, Friday (17)
14. VALENCIA (1-0) def. West Ranch, 63-20 | at Canyon Country Canyon, Friday (15)
15. MISSION VIEJO (1-0) def. Oak Hills, 55-6 | at Upland, Saturday (18)
16. SANTA MARGARITA (1-1) lost to St. John Bosco, 65-28 | vs. JSerra (at Santa Ana Stadium), Thursday (16)
17. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-0) def. Heritage, 48-14 | vs. Great Oak, Saturday (22)
18. CORONA DEL MAR (1-1) lost to Los Alamitos, 52-28 | vs. Huntington Beach (at Newport Harbor), Friday (19)
19. PARACLETE (1-1) def. Aquinas, 24-14 | at Damien, April 1 (20)
20. SAN JUAN HILLS (1-0) def. El Toro, 48-14 | at Capistrano Valley, Friday (23)
21. EDISON (2-0) def. Newport Harbor, 47-14 (Thursday) | at Los Alamitos, Friday (24)
22. GRACE BRETHREN (0-0) idle | at Calabasas, April 3 (21)
23. ORANGE LUTHERAN (0-1) lost to Servite, 69-13 | vs. Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday (14)
24. SO NOTRE DAME (0-1) lost to Bishop Alemany, 21-9 | vs. Chaminade, Thursday; (11)
25. ORANGE (2-0) def. La Mirada 40-9 | at Estancia, Friday (NR)
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.