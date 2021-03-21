Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

The Times’ high school football rankings

Boys play high school football.
Bishop Alemany receiver Ephesians Prysock, pursued by Notre Dame’s Ruben Solorzano, left, and Kyle Wynn, juggles the ball on a long pass play before making the catch for a touchdown Friday in Mission Hills.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland, as compiled by The Times’ Eric Sondheimer.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result | Next game, rank last week

1. MATER DEI (1-0) def. JSerra, 52-3 | vs. Orange Lutheran (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday (1)

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0) def. Santa Margarita 65-28 | vs. Servite, Friday (2)

3. SERVITE (2-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 69-13 | at St. John Bosco, Friday (3)

4. SIERRA CANYON (1-1) def. St. Bernard, 56-0 | vs. Oaks Christian, Friday (4)

5. COR. CENTENNIAL (1-0) def. King, 50-0 | at Corona Santiago, Thursday (5)

6. OAKS CHRISTIAN (2-0) def, Westlake, 30-16 | at Sierra Canyon, Friday (6)

7. LONG BEACH POLY (2-0) def. Lakewood, 41-0 | vs. Long Beach Wilson, Friday (7)

8. GARDENA SERRA (1-1) def. Chaminade, 12-6 (OT) | vs. Cathedral (at El Camino College), Friday (8)

9. SAN CLEMENTE (1-0) def. Capistrano Valley, 34-24 | vs. Aliso Niguel, Friday (9)

10. LOYOLA (0-0) idle | at St. Bernard, Friday (10)

11. BISHOP AMAT (1-0) def. Cathedral, 21-6 | vs. Bishop Alemany, Friday (12)

12. LOS ALAMITOS (2-0) def. Corona del Mar, 52-28 | vs. Edison, Friday (13)

13. BISHOP ALEMANY (1-0) def. SO Notre Dame, 21-9 | at Bishop Amat, Friday (17)

14. VALENCIA (1-0) def. West Ranch, 63-20 | at Canyon Country Canyon, Friday (15)

15. MISSION VIEJO (1-0) def. Oak Hills, 55-6 | at Upland, Saturday (18)

16. SANTA MARGARITA (1-1) lost to St. John Bosco, 65-28 | vs. JSerra (at Santa Ana Stadium), Thursday (16)

17. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-0) def. Heritage, 48-14 | vs. Great Oak, Saturday (22)

18. CORONA DEL MAR (1-1) lost to Los Alamitos, 52-28 | vs. Huntington Beach (at Newport Harbor), Friday (19)

19. PARACLETE (1-1) def. Aquinas, 24-14 | at Damien, April 1 (20)

20. SAN JUAN HILLS (1-0) def. El Toro, 48-14 | at Capistrano Valley, Friday (23)

21. EDISON (2-0) def. Newport Harbor, 47-14 (Thursday) | at Los Alamitos, Friday (24)

22. GRACE BRETHREN (0-0) idle | at Calabasas, April 3 (21)

23. ORANGE LUTHERAN (0-1) lost to Servite, 69-13 | vs. Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday (14)

24. SO NOTRE DAME (0-1) lost to Bishop Alemany, 21-9 | vs. Chaminade, Thursday; (11)

25. ORANGE (2-0) def. La Mirada 40-9 | at Estancia, Friday (NR)

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

