High School Sports

Josh Wood of El Camino Real strikes out nine in 1-0 win over Bishop Alemany

Baseballs are scattered in the dirt around a home plate.
(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Josh Wood of El Camino Real is one of many baseball players still trying to overcome the shutdown of the 2020 season because of the pandemic. He came into 2021 with few knowing if he could be one of the top pitchers in the City Section, but he’s well on his way.

On Saturday, he struck out nine in El Camino Real’s 1-0 victory over Bishop Alemany. Last week, he gave up one earned run against powerful Harvard-Westlake in five innings.

Coach Josh Lienhard said when Wood is throwing his fastball, curveball and changeup for strikes, he’s very good. He was the team’s closer as a junior, throwing just 5 1/3 innings, and played JV as a sophomore. Saturday’s win was his first on varsity.

Chaminade 4, JSerra 2: The Eagles broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the seventh. Freshman Miles Ghossein had two hits and three RBIs.

Harvard-Westlake 6, Paraclete 0: Freshman Thomas Bridges threw five shutout innings and Jordan Kang went three for three to lead Harvard-Westlake (4-0).

Cypress 4, Santa Margarita 3: Neil Jansen and Christian Landeros each had two hits for Cypress, which scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to win.

Mater Dei 11, Crespi 7: Ethan Hedges, Drew Porter, AJ Valle and Nolan Anguiano each had two hits for the Monarchs.

King 6, La Quinta 5: Evan Yates had a triple, single and two RBIs in the win.

Etiwanda 7, Colony 3: Jack Holman, Abraham Zapata and Geo Mejia each had two hits for the 4-0 Eagles.

Citrus Valley 12, Vista Murrieta 6: Jared Snyder had three hits and four RBIs for the Blackhawks.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

