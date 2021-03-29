Roundup: Thousand Oaks hits three consecutive home runs but Roc Riggio didn’t get one

Thousand Oaks hit four home runs, including three in a row, on Monday against Westlake. The big surprise was that Roc Riggio didn’t hit any.

For the first time in six games, Riggio failed to hit a home run, leaving him one short of tying the state record of six home runs in six consecutive games. But Charlie Saum hit two home runs and was part of a trio that included Easton Rulli and Dylan Jackson that hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning of a 14-9 victory over Westlake.

The Stanford-bound Saum, younger brother of UCLA pitcher Jake Saum, had a three-run and two-run home run. Rulli finished with four hits to help the Lancers (6-0) come back from a 9-4 deficit. Mattias Sessing had three RBIs for Westlake.

Yorba Linda 5, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 2: The No. 1-ranked Knights had their five-game winning streak end. Ryan Chavez limited the Knights to two hits in six innings. Dean Toigo had two hits and two RBIs and also picked up the save.

Ayala 11, Corona 6: Ryan Moreno homered, Ty Borgogno had three RBIs and Jacob Badawi added two hits and two RBIs for 3-0 Ayala.

Fountain Valley 8, Marina 3: Ryan Sullivan contributed two hits and two RBIs.

Grace Brethren 6, Camarillo 4: Carter Johnson hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

South Hills 5, La Mirada 4: Johnathon Hernandez had the game-winning hit.

Calabasas 7, Newbury Park 0: Brandon Pink threw four shutout innings. Chase Call and Dylan London each had two hits.

Agoura 7, Oaks Christian 5: Freshman Will Michelman and Jake Price each hit home runs.

Garden Grove Pacifica 2, Los Alamitos 1: Logan Groff allowed no hits for 5 2/3 innings.

Trabuco Hills 6, El Dorado 1: A five-run seventh keyed the victory. Joey Gray had three hits. Mason Molina struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings.

Laguna Beach 6, Calvary Chapel 5: Down 5-0, Laguna Beach pulled it out with a six-run bottom of the seventh. Tyler Montgomery delivered the two-run walk-off hit.

Dana Hills 3, Foothill 2: Brady Schrank had two hits for Foothill.

Edison 3, Ocean View 1: Luke Serven struck out four in four innings and also contributed two hits. Zack Marker hit a home run.

Softball

Villa Park 8, JSerra 0: Arizona-bound Sydney Somerdike, only a junior, struck out 18 and pitched a perfect game for Villa Park.

Chaminade 1, Burroughs 0: Savanna Madrigal got the shutout for Chaminade.

Girls soccer

Cleveland 5, Kennedy 2: The Cavaliers opened their season with a victory. Taylor Fuller scored two goals.