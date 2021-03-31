Roundup: Thatcher Hurd brings the heat with 10 strikeouts for Mira Costa

Thatcher Hurd of Mira Costa is in uncharted territory. A former catcher, he stood on the mound Wednesday and couldn’t have missed all the radar guns pointed in his direction with more than a dozen pro scouts watching in Manhattan Beach. With a fastball in the 90s mph and a letter of intent already signed with UCLA, Hurd has lots of options.

West Torrance was no match for Hurd. He struck out 10 in five shutout innings in his team’s 12-8 victory.

The Mustangs rode the hot inning of catcher Nick Bacura, who hit a two-run home run in the first inning, his third of the season. He just missed another home run with a double off the left-field fence and added another double to finish three for three.

The heat from Thatcher Hurd of Mira Costa. pic.twitter.com/9Ar9jzjrC0 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 31, 2021

Clearly Hurd has found a future on the mound. Now it’s up to him to decide whether college or pro ball is the best path moving forward to overcome his inexperience on the mound, and perfect pitches and fundamentals needed to be successful long term.

Two-run home run for Santa Clara-bound catcher Nick Bacura of Mira Costa. Showing power this season. pic.twitter.com/3PyxcWUWZW — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 31, 2021

Etiwanda 10, La Quinta 2: Austin Roellig, Geno Mejia, Carlos Ramirez and Yahir Ramirez each had two hits for the Eagles.

Norco 5, Vista Murrieta 2: Menelik Israel had two RBIs and Chris Hernandez struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings for Norco.

Trabuco Hills 4, Arlington 3: Tyler Collins got the walk-off hit in the bottom of the eighth. He and Nick Perez finished with two hits.

Fountain Valley 9, Westminster 4: Blake Wentz struck out six in four innings.

Marina 9, Ocean View 5: Gavin Langer went four for four with four RBIs and Jackson Roeder added three hits to lead Marina.

Edison 9, Huntington Beach 7: Evan Knipe hit a home run and Luke Serven finished with two hits and three RBIs for Edison.

Beckman 8, Irvine 3: Paul Murrow had two hits and three RBIs.

Laguna Beach 3, La Mirada 2: Ryan Strickland struck out seven in five innings.

Crespi 3, El Camino Real 2: Isaiah Magdaleno led Crespi with two hits and two RBIs.

Mission Viejo 9, Anaheim Canyon 5: Mike Pollard went four for four.

Corona Santiago 7, Crean Lutheran 6: Santiago scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Austin Kiernan had two hits and two RBIs.

Softball

El Camino Real 6, Agoura 0: Jillian Kelly struck out eight and allowed two hits. Abigail Miller hit a home run.

