Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school football: This week’s top game

Servite quarterback Noah Fifita passes the ball against pressure from St. John Bosco.
Servite quarterback Noah Fifita passes the ball against pressure from St. John Bosco during a Trinity League game last week.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Share

A look at this week’s top high school football game:

Saturday

Anaheim Servite (2-1) vs. Santa Ana Mater Dei (2-0) at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.

It’s another Trinity League classic. Last week, Servite put up a good fight but lost 38-28 to Bellflower St. John Bosco. This time the Friars’ high-powered offense will face the best defense in the state. All the Monarchs do is attack, use their exceptional speed and shut down opponents. Mater Dei freshman quarterback Elijah Brown faces his toughest test yet. The pick: Mater Dei.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement