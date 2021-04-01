High school football: This week’s top game

A look at this week’s top high school football game:

Saturday

Anaheim Servite (2-1) vs. Santa Ana Mater Dei (2-0) at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.

It’s another Trinity League classic. Last week, Servite put up a good fight but lost 38-28 to Bellflower St. John Bosco. This time the Friars’ high-powered offense will face the best defense in the state. All the Monarchs do is attack, use their exceptional speed and shut down opponents. Mater Dei freshman quarterback Elijah Brown faces his toughest test yet. The pick: Mater Dei.