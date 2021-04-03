High school football: Norco ends Corona Centennial’s 57-game league winning streak

Chuck Chastain, the football coach at Norco, pulled off something no coach in the Big VIII League has done since 2009 — figure out a way to defeat coach Matt Logan and Corona Centennial’s football team.

It happened on Saturday afternoon when the Cougars held on for a wild 38-36 victory. Centennial’s last league defeat was to Norco on Nov. 6, 2009. The Huskies had won 57 consecutive league games.

Quarterback Kyle Crum, a former Centennial player, engineered the victory, rushing for 117 yards and one touchdown and completing key passes when needed. The score was tied at 28-28 until a bad snap from center was recovered by Norco with just over two minutes left. Jacob Rosendahl scored on a run. Kicker Carson Irvin added a 34-yard field goal for the winning points.

Norco, an under-the-radar team loaded with young players, improved to 3-0.

Santa Ana Mater Dei 24, Servite 17: The Monarchs (3-0) hung on despite triple-digit penalty yards. Servite receiver Tetairoa McMillan drew six pass interference penalties alone in the Mater Dei secondary.

With four seconds left on the 35-yard line, Servite had one final chance. But Mater Dei’s defense rushed quarterback Noah Fifita and never gave him a chance to release the ball.

Advertisement

Marceese Yetts had a 77-yard touchdown run and Cameron Sidney returned an interception for a touchdown on Servite’s first pass of the game. The Friars’ defense played well, putting pressure on Mater Dei quarterback Elijah Brown.

Mater Dei meets Santa Margarita next week before its showdown finale against St. John Bosco on April 16.

Bishop Alemany 21, Cathedral 7: The Phantoms did a good job containing the usually explosive Alemany offense but still fell in the Mission League game. The Warriors are 3-0 going into next Saturday’s game against Chaminade. Damonic Williams had an interception and forced a fumble.

Chaminade 38, Bishop Amat 19: The Eagles rolled to the Mission League victory behind quarterback Jaylen Henderson, who passed for three touchdowns.

Advertisement

Loyola 41, St. Francis 14: Three touchdown runs from Tahj Owens ignited the offense for the Cubs (2-0).

Crespi 22, St. Paul 15: Despite an injury to quarterback Zachary Siskowic, the Celts improved to 3-0. Khallid Calhoun scored three touchdowns.