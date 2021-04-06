Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High school baseball: Monday’s results

Baseballs are seen on the dirt around a home plate.
(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)
By Times staff
BASEBALL

Monday’s results

Anaheim Canyon 1, La Sierra 0

Arrowhead Christian 6, Riverside Prep 3

Barstow 3, Silverado 2

Citrus Hill 17, Indio 7

Hemet 2, Tahquitz 1

La Serna 15, Gardena Serra 5

North Torrance 14, St. Anthony 1

Oxford Academy 10, Rancho Alamitos 3

Royal 4, Santa Barbara 1

South Torrance 8, St. Paul 2

Sultana 4, Adelanto 1

Thousand Oaks 5, Camarillo 0

Westlake 5, Oxnard Pacifica 0

