High school baseball: Monday’s results
BASEBALL
Monday’s results
Anaheim Canyon 1, La Sierra 0
Arrowhead Christian 6, Riverside Prep 3
Barstow 3, Silverado 2
Citrus Hill 17, Indio 7
Hemet 2, Tahquitz 1
La Serna 15, Gardena Serra 5
North Torrance 14, St. Anthony 1
Oxford Academy 10, Rancho Alamitos 3
Royal 4, Santa Barbara 1
South Torrance 8, St. Paul 2
Sultana 4, Adelanto 1
Thousand Oaks 5, Camarillo 0
Westlake 5, Oxnard Pacifica 0
